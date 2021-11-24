StockMarketWire.com - MyHealthChecked said it had launched two home testing services for travellers entering and departing the UK.

On 24 November the company would begin selling a rapid antigen test and a verification service for residents and vaccinated travellers arriving in England from a non-red list country, followed by a Fit to Fly rapid test for travellers leaving the UK launching next week.

'The service will utilise the CE approved, ISO certified and UK Government validated FlowFlex Rapid Test Kit, a lateral flow test that is easy to administer via a simple nasal swab, which provides results in 15 minutes and offers 98.8% accuracy,' the company said.


