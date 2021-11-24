StockMarketWire.com - Transport technical services group Journeo said it had won a three-year contract worth £1.3 million for CCTV technology management from Arriva UK Bus.
Under the agreement, the company would provide engineering, software licenses and technical support services across the Arriva UK fleet of 4,700 buses.
The contract also included a customer option of extending the software licenses by a further two years at additional cost.
'Work has already commenced, and a number of buses previously equipped with Journeo's IoT hardware under a separate framework agreement will be included within the new SaaS contract, such that Arriva's entire UK bus fleet are connected and supported,' the company said.
'In addition to securely managing the data, Journeo's cloud services also provide a secure transfer between other systems used by Arriva to manage incidents across their network, including the real-time status of on-board technology using Journeo's remote condition monitoring application.'
