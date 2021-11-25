StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Hill & Smith reported a rise in revenue in the four month period to 31 October 2021 as price increases helped offset rising costs amid supply chain headwinds.

Trading during the period has been robust, with revenue of £237.1 million, 4% ahead of last year on an organic constant currency basis.

The company said its operating companies implemented price increases to help 'offset input cost inflation, with steel being the most impacted category for the group.'

Based on the trading performance to date, the company remained on track to deliver full year 2021 underlying operating profit in line with analyst consensus expectations of £85.9 million.

'The board remains confident in the medium to longer term outlook for the group, supported by strong growth drivers for both sustainable infrastructure and safe transport,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com