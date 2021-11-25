StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Mitchells & Butlers reported narrower annual losses as the easing of pandemic restrictions and cost costs bolstered performance.
For the year ended 25 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £42 million from £123 million, while revenue fell to £1.07 billion from £1.48 billion.
Revenue was lower than last year owing to 'restrictions on trading in response to Covid-19,' the company said.
'Whilst uncertainty and challenges still remain, we are encouraged by the demand that we have seen since re-opening, supporting a return to profitability and cash generation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
