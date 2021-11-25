StockMarketWire.com - Agri-Services group Origin Enterprises reported a surge in revenue in the first quarter of the year, led by a rise in global fertiliser and feed prices.
For three months ended 31 October 2021, revenue increased 42.6% to €454.1 million year-on-year.
'Improved revenues were a result of increased demand, some early season forward buying by farmers and an encouraging autumn/winter planting season, particularly in the UK,' the company said.
'Increased global fertiliser and feed prices represented approximately half of the revenue growth in the quarter.'
Looking ahead, the company said 'favourable autumn and winter planting levels set a solid foundation for continued progress later in the financial year...'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.