StockMarketWire.com - Property trading company Mountview Estates declared a special dividend after reporting a jump in first-half profit amid favourable real estate backdrop as the government extended the stamp duty holiday.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose 15% to £15.6 million year-on-year as revenue increased 46.4% to £30.7 million.
'This year may have started quietly but the stamp duty holiday was extended and phased out gently so that sales activity continues strongly,' the company said.
The interim dividend of 500p per share, representing an increased interim dividend of 225p per share and a special dividend of 275p per share.
'Good purchases are vital to the future prosperity of the Company and our financial strength will enable us to compete when good opportunities occur,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.