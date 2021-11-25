StockMarketWire.com - Aviation logistics specialist John Menzies said it had secured an extension to its ground services partnership with easyJet at 21 airports across Europe.
The contract renewals would 'see Menzies provide a range of ground services, such as passenger, ramp, cabin cleaning and de-icing, for easyJet flights at major European and UK airports,' the company said.
'Collectively, these contracts represent over 80,000 turns annually,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
