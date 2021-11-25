StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining said its mining operations in Peru would continue to operate under the current framework, after the government in Peru made a u-turn plans to rule out timeline extensions for mines in Ayacucho amid environmental concerns.

'We are pleased that our Inmaculada and Pallancata mines can continue to operate without further uncertainty and, furthermore, we reaffirm our goal to increasing our resources and extending our mine lives, in accordance with current legislation,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com