StockMarketWire.com - Mental health platform Kooth said it had appointed Dr. Tim Budden as Chief Technical Officer.
In this role, Budden would be responsible for the further development, and innovation, of Kooth's products and services, and will report directly to Tim Barker, Chief Executive Officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
