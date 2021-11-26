Interim Result

29/11/2021 Molten Ventures PLC (GROW)

29/11/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)

30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

30/11/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

01/12/2021 (PEEL)

01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)

01/12/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)

02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

03/12/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

03/12/2021 (MLI)

03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)



Final Result

30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)

30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)

02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

02/12/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)



AGM / EGM

29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)

29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)

30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)

01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)

02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)

02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)

03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)



Trading Statement

30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)



Ex-Dividend

29/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

29/11/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

29/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

30/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

30/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

30/11/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

30/11/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

30/11/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

30/11/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)

30/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

30/11/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

30/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)

30/11/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

30/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

01/12/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

01/12/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)

01/12/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

01/12/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

02/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

02/12/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

02/12/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

02/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)

02/12/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

02/12/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

02/12/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

02/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

02/12/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)

02/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

02/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)

02/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

02/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

02/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

02/12/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

02/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

02/12/2021 Record PLC (REC)

02/12/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

02/12/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

02/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

02/12/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

02/12/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

02/12/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)

02/12/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)

02/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

02/12/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

02/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

02/12/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

02/12/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

02/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

02/12/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

02/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)

02/12/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

02/12/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

02/12/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

02/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)

02/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)

02/12/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

02/12/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

02/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

02/12/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com