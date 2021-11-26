Interim Result
29/11/2021 Molten Ventures PLC (GROW)
29/11/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
30/11/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
01/12/2021 (PEEL)
01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)
01/12/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)
02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)
02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
03/12/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
03/12/2021 (MLI)
03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
Final Result
30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
02/12/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
AGM / EGM
29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)
29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)
29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)
30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)
01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)
03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
Trading Statement
30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
Ex-Dividend
29/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
29/11/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
29/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
30/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
30/11/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
30/11/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
30/11/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
30/11/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
30/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
30/11/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
30/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
30/11/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
30/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
01/12/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
01/12/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
01/12/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
01/12/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
02/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
02/12/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
02/12/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
02/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
02/12/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
02/12/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
02/12/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
02/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
02/12/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)
02/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
02/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
02/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
02/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
02/12/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
02/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
02/12/2021 Record PLC (REC)
02/12/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
02/12/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
02/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
02/12/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
02/12/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
02/12/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
02/12/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
02/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
02/12/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
02/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
02/12/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
02/12/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
02/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
02/12/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
02/12/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
02/12/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
02/12/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
02/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
02/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
02/12/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
02/12/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
02/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
02/12/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
