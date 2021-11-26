CA
29/11/2021 13:30 balance of payments
29/11/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/11/2021 13:30 GDP
01/12/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
30/11/2021 08:00 kof economic barometer
01/12/2021 07:30 CPI
01/12/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/12/2021 07:30 retail sales
CN
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
29/11/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
30/11/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
01/12/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
29/11/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/11/2021 08:00 retail sales
01/12/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
29/11/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
30/11/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
01/12/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
02/12/2021 10:00 unemployment
02/12/2021 10:00 PPI
FR
30/11/2021 07:45 PPI
30/11/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
30/11/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
01/12/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
29/11/2021 11:00 retail sales index
01/12/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
IT
29/11/2021 09:00 PPI
30/11/2021 09:00 GDP
30/11/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
01/12/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2021 09:00 unemployment
JP
28/11/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
29/11/2021 23:30 labour force survey
29/11/2021 23:50 preliminary industrial production
01/12/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/12/2021 23:50 monetary base
02/12/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
UK
29/11/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
29/11/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
01/12/2021 00:01 shop price index
01/12/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/12/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
30/11/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
01/12/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
01/12/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 15:00 ISM report on manufacturing
01/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
01/12/2021 19:00 Beige Book
01/12/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
02/12/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
02/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
