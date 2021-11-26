StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer said it had appointed Lily Liu as Chief Financial Officer Lily.

Liu, who would start her new role no later than 1 July 2022, succeeded Steve Bennett who announced in August 2021 that he would step down once a suitable successor was in place.

Liu has worked in the manufacturing and engineering sectors for over 20 years, and joins from Essentra, a FTSE 250 components and solutions business, where she has been CFO.


