StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer said it had appointed Lily Liu as Chief Financial Officer Lily.
Liu, who would start her new role no later than 1 July 2022, succeeded Steve Bennett who announced in August 2021 that he would step down once a suitable successor was in place.
Liu has worked in the manufacturing and engineering sectors for over 20 years, and joins from Essentra, a FTSE 250 components and solutions business, where she has been CFO.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.