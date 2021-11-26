StockMarketWire.com - Essentra said it had commenced a strategic review of the packaging division that would run in parallel with the previously announced strategic review of its filters business as part of a move to become a pure play components business.

The company anticipated that both reviews are likely to conclude in Q2 2022 at the earliest.

Lily Liu, meanwhile, informed the board that she would be leaving the company as CFO to take up a new role at Synthomer.


