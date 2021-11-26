StockMarketWire.com - Essentra said it had commenced a strategic review of the packaging division that would run in parallel with the previously announced strategic review of its filters business as part of a move to become a pure play components business.
The company anticipated that both reviews are likely to conclude in Q2 2022 at the earliest.
Lily Liu, meanwhile, informed the board that she would be leaving the company as CFO to take up a new role at Synthomer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.