StockMarketWire.com - Furniture and floorings retailer ScS reported a fall in like-for-like annual sales in the 16 weeks ending 20 November following a reduction in store footfall and conversion with consumers spending less on big ticket discretionary purchases.
Total two-year like-for-like order growth of 0.9% for the 16 weeks ending 20 November 2021, with a one-year like-for-like order reduction of 10.6% following an 'unprecedented period of pent-up demand at the beginning of the prior year,' the company said.
At 20 November 2021, the order book stood at £131.9 million, £71.5 million above the same point two years ago.
'Our online business, which is a key part of our ongoing strategy for growth, continues to perform well, with two-year like-for-like order growth for the first 16 weeks of the year of 38.5%.'
'The group is now preparing for the winter sales trading period, and whilst it remains difficult to predict shopping habits and consumer engagement, the business is planning to approach this key period in a manner consistent with that which has proven successful in previous years.'
