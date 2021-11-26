StockMarketWire.com - Gasification solutions company Eqtech said it had signed a collaboration agreement with consulting and engineering firm Wood to jointly target opportunities to develop waste-to-synthetic natural gas and waste-to-hydrogen solutions.
'This collaboration agreement with Wood is an important start to our entry into these growth markets,' Eqtech said.
'Wood's teams are among the very best at what they do, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with them to bring our waste-to-syngas capabilities to new solutions in more geographies.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
