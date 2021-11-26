StockMarketWire.com - Exchange services group Aquis Exchange said it had appointed Glenn Collinson as chair to succeed Niki Beattie.
Collinson, who will take up the role on 1 January 2022, joined the company's board in March 2019 before transferring to the board of Aquis Stock Exchange in March 2020.
Glenn re-joined the group's board on 17 September 2021 as an independent non-executive director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
