StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable building products company Alumasc said that Vijay Thakrar would take up the role of non-executive Chairman starting 1 January 2022.

Thakar's appointment followed the retirement of John McCall as chairman and non-executive Director on 31 December 2021.

Thakrar joined the Board of Alumasc as an independent Non-executive director on 15 January 2019. Vijay was previously a partner at Deloitte and EY before taking up a number of non-executive director roles.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com