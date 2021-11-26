StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable building products company Alumasc said that Vijay Thakrar would take up the role of non-executive Chairman starting 1 January 2022.
Thakar's appointment followed the retirement of John McCall as chairman and non-executive Director on 31 December 2021.
Thakrar joined the Board of Alumasc as an independent Non-executive director on 15 January 2019. Vijay was previously a partner at Deloitte and EY before taking up a number of non-executive director roles.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
