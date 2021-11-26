StockMarketWire.com - Alpha Real Trust reported a rise in net asset value per share in the first six months of the its fiscal year.

Net asset value per share was 208.5p as at 30 September 2021, compared with 207.7 pence at 31 March 2021.

Adjusted earnings for the six months ended 30 September 2021 of 3.0p per ordinary share, up from 1.6p per share last

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share expected to be paid on 7 January 2022.


