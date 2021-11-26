StockMarketWire.com - Northern Bear swung to a first-half profit as higher gross margins bolstered performance.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.4 million compared with a loss of £2.4 million last year as revenue increased to £30 million from £20.1 million.
Gross margins jumped to 19.5% from 14.5%.
Looking ahead, the company said it had 'positive' outlook for the second half of the financial year.
'Our forward order book remains strong and should support our trading performance in the coming months, subject to the ongoing supply chain and staffing challenges noted above and the uncertainty over the long-term outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
