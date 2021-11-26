StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 slumped Friday, led by a slump in travel and leisure stocks after the UK imposed travel restrictions on several Southern African countries following a potentially more infectious strain of Covid-19.
At 08:58 the FTSE 100 was down 200 points, or 2.74%, to 7,110.22.
Rolls Royce, International Consolidated Airlines, and InterContinental Hotels Group were among the hardest hit.
Essentra fell 1.6% to 308.00 pence after commencing a strategic review of the packaging division that would run in parallel with the previously announced strategic review of its filters business as part of a move to become a pure play components business.
Energy group Parkmead reported wider losses owing to a £10.9 million writedown of assets related to the relinquishment of licences in the UK North Sea.
Gasification solutions company Eqtech said it had signed a collaboration agreement with consulting and engineering firm Wood to jointly target opportunities to develop waste-to-synthetic natural gas and waste-to-hydrogen solutions. Its shares were up 7.2% to 1.42 pence.
Northern Bear fell 2.1% to 1.25 pence despite swinging to a first-half profit as higher gross margins bolstered performance.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.4 million compared with a loss of £2.4 million last year as revenue increased to £30 million from £20.1 million.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust reported net asset value per share return that fell short of the FTSE-All Share Index return in the first half of of the year as weakness in Boohoo, Reinshaw and Lancashire Holdings weighed on portfolio performance. Its shares were down 5.6% to 234.36 pence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.