StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Caracal Gold said two drill rigs had arrived on-site ahead of commencement of the drilling at its Kilimapesa mine in Kenya.

Drilling programmes at Kilimapesa would 'commence immediately, with pre-drilling work including the preparation of drill pads well-advanced,' the company said.

'We look forward to the completion of this initial programme by the end of Q1 2022,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com