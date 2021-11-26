StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Caracal Gold said two drill rigs had arrived on-site ahead of commencement of the drilling at its Kilimapesa mine in Kenya.
Drilling programmes at Kilimapesa would 'commence immediately, with pre-drilling work including the preparation of drill pads well-advanced,' the company said.
'We look forward to the completion of this initial programme by the end of Q1 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
