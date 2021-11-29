StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson confirmed press speculation that it was in talks to sell Silverburn, its flagship destination near Glasgow.
The company owns Silverburn via 50/50 joint venture with CPPIB.
'As highlighted at the company's Half Year results in August, disposals of non-core assets remains a near-term priority to continue to strengthen the balance sheet, re-balance the portfolio and to enable the group to re-cycle capital for investment,' the company said.
'There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the Company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140m, which would represent a class 2 transaction,' it added.
