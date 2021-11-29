StockMarketWire.com - Irn-bru maker AG Barr upgraded its full-year expectations amid ongoing 'strong' performance in 'on the go' and hospitality sectors.
'[We] now anticipate both revenue and profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
For the year, revenue was expected to be around £264 million and pre-tax profit around £41m.
'The fast moving situation in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk however we expect our revenue momentum to continue into 2022 and we plan to provide a further trading update in early February 2022,' the company said.
