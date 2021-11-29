StockMarketWire.com - Legal services company Ince said it expected to report higher revenue in the first half of the year after trading in its shares were restored.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to be £49.9 million, an increase on the £47.6 million year-on-year.
'Now that trading in our shares has been restored, I am pleased to confirm that current trading is in line with our expectations and we look forward to reporting the full interim results on 8 December 2021,' Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of The Ince Group.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
