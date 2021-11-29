StockMarketWire.com - Financial software company Arcontech warned on revenue after one customer reduced its market spend with the company and another decided against renewing its contract.

'The reductions will take effect at the beginning of the second half of Arcontech's financial year and consequently will negatively impact revenue by annualised about £300,000 half of which will impact in the current financial year,' the company said.

'Trading performance had 'regrettably fallen below current market expectations' it added.

'[O]ne customer greatly scaling back its market data team and market data requirements, and a second choosing not to renew its contract for one Arcontech product because it is switching to use a solution included in a legacy, bundled contract.'



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com