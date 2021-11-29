StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture biotechnology Company Benchmark reported narrower annual losses as its turnaround strategy continued to take shape.

For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed 59% to £9.2 million year-on-year as revenue grew 18% to £125.1 million.

The growth demonstrated 'the success of the Company's transformation and focused strategy,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said that trading was in line with its FY22 expectations.


