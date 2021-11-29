StockMarketWire.com - Aquila Services reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year thanks to a rise in revenue.
For the six months ended 31 September, pre-tax profit climbed to £304,000 from £202,000 year-on-year as revenue rose to £4.9 million from £3.6 million.
An interim dividend of 0.20 pence was proposed, up from last year's 0.15p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.