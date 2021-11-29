StockMarketWire.com - Aquila Services reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year thanks to a rise in revenue.

For the six months ended 31 September, pre-tax profit climbed to £304,000 from £202,000 year-on-year as revenue rose to £4.9 million from £3.6 million.

An interim dividend of 0.20 pence was proposed, up from last year's 0.15p.




