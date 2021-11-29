StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage fund Gore Street Energy Storage Fund reported a capacity increase update for one of its Republic of Ireland assets that increased the overall portfolio capacity to over 600 megawatts.
Kilmannock, one of the company's Republic of Ireland assets in construction, had secured a 'significant increase in its allocated grid connection capacity,' the company said.
'The asset will benefit from grid connection volume allocation of an additional 90MW, in addition to the 30MW currently secured.'
'The increased asset capacity will lower the price per MW of construction costs, further increasing the price advantage of this asset, giving the Company a competitive advantage.'
'As at 19 November 2021, the company's portfolio now consists of over 600MW of operating and under construction projects in the UK and Ireland...'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
