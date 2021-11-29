StockMarketWire.com - Tripe Point Income VCT said it had sold a 'substantial part' of its hydroelectric power portfolio for about £20.7 million.

'The sale consisted of part of its hydroelectric power portfolio held in the C, D and E Ordinary Share Classes for a total consideration of £20,719,036, being £5,239,303 for the C Ordinary Share Class, £9,409,513 for the D Ordinary Share Class and £6,070,220 for the E Ordinary Share Class,' the company said.

The company said it expected to return any net proceeds of sale to its C, D and E shareholders.


