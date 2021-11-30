CA
01/12/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/12/2021 07:30 CPI
01/12/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/12/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
01/12/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
01/12/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
01/12/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
FR
01/12/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/12/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
IT
01/12/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
JP
01/12/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/12/2021 23:50 monetary base
UK
01/12/2021 00:01 shop price index
01/12/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/12/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
01/12/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
01/12/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2021 15:00 ISM report on manufacturing
01/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
01/12/2021 19:00 Beige Book
01/12/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
