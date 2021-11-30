Interim Result
01/12/2021 (PEEL)
01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)
01/12/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
Final Result
01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
AGM / EGM
01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)
01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
Trading Statement
01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
Ex-Dividend
01/12/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
01/12/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
01/12/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
01/12/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com