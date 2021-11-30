StockMarketWire.com - EasyJet reported narrower annual losses, and the budget airline flagged some softening in demand owing to the omicron Covid-19 variant, but said it was still seeing good levels of second-half bookings.
For the year ending 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.04 billion from 1.27 billion a year earlier, while revenue slumped 52% to £1.46 billion.
'Having delivered FY'21 ahead of consensus, we have seen an encouraging start to this year with strong demand returning for peak winter holiday periods, coupled with increasing summer demand with Q422 capacity expected to be close to FY'19 levels,' the company said,.
The company said that while it was 'too soon' to say what impact Omicron may have on European travel, it had seen an increase in transfers with some softening of trading for Q1.
Capacity in Q1 was expected to be about 65% of FY'19, and 70% of FY'19 capacity for Q2, .
'[W]e are still seeing good levels of new bookings for H2 and we still expect that Q4 FY'22 will see a return to near pre pandemic levels of capacity as people take their long awaited summer holidays.'
'Current FY'22 H2 revenue booked is ahead of FY'19 level.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.