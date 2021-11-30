StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had acquired Cloud Commerce, a technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
'Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple ecommerce channels and marketplaces,' the company said.
'With over £1 billion revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands.'
