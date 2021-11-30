StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 fell Tuesday amid fresh worries about the omicron Covid variant after Moderna said that vaccines would be less effective against the new coronavirus strain. At 08:31 the FTSE 100 was down 57 points, or 0.81%, to 7,052.66
EasyJet rose 0.8% to 506.8 pence after reporting narrower annual losses, and the budget airline flagged some softening in demand owing to the omicron Covid-19 variant, but said it was still seeing good levels of second-half bookings.
Media company Future rallied 16.7% to £37.24 after upgrading its outlook after reporting that annual profit more than doubled amid ongoing margin expansion.
Wise rose 7.9% to 814.20 pence after reporting a fall in first-half profit as rising costs offset a jump in revenue, and the fintech payments company touted slower growth in the second half of the year owing to lower prices.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its supplemental new drug application for Lynparza had been accepted and granted priority review in the US to treat patients with early breast cancer. Its shares fell 1.3% to £82.58
Convenience food manufacturer Greencore was flat at 123 pence even as it swung to an annual profit as the lifting of pandemic restrictions bolstered growth in its food to go categories.
Advertising company WPP rose 0.7% 71.10 pence after acquiring Cloud Commerce, a technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces.
