Interim Result

02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

02/12/2021 Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC)

02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)

02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

03/12/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

03/12/2021 (MLI)

06/12/2021 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)

07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

07/12/2021 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)

07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)

07/12/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

07/12/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

08/12/2021 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)

08/12/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)

08/12/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

08/12/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)

09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)

09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)



Final Result

02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

02/12/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

02/12/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)

02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)

06/12/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)

07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

07/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

07/12/2021 Ixico PLC (IXI)

07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

07/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

08/12/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

08/12/2021 Tui AG (TUI)

08/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

08/12/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)

08/12/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)



AGM / EGM

02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)

02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)

02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

02/12/2021 Starcrest Education The Belt Road Limited Ord 1p Di (OBOR)

02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

06/12/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)

06/12/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

06/12/2021 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)

06/12/2021 Emmerson PLC (EML)

06/12/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)

06/12/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)

06/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)

07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)

07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)

07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)

07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)

08/12/2021 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)

08/12/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

08/12/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)

08/12/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

08/12/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)

08/12/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

08/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

08/12/2021 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)

09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)

09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)

09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)

09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)

09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)

09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)



Trading Statement

09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)



Ex-Dividend

02/12/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

02/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

02/12/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

02/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)

02/12/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

02/12/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

02/12/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

02/12/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

02/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)

02/12/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

02/12/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

02/12/2021 Record PLC (REC)

02/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

02/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

02/12/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

02/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

02/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

02/12/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)

02/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

02/12/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

02/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

02/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)

02/12/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

02/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)

02/12/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

02/12/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)

02/12/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

02/12/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

02/12/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

02/12/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)

02/12/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

02/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

02/12/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

02/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

02/12/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

02/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

02/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)

02/12/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

02/12/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

02/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

02/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

03/12/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)

03/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

03/12/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

03/12/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

03/12/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)

03/12/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

03/12/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

03/12/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

03/12/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

03/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)

03/12/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

03/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

03/12/2021 (RNEW)

03/12/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)

03/12/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

03/12/2021 Schroder Bsc Social Impact Trust PLC (SBSI)

06/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

06/12/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

07/12/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com