Interim Result
02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)
02/12/2021 Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC)
02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)
02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
03/12/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
03/12/2021 (MLI)
06/12/2021 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
07/12/2021 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)
07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
07/12/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/12/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
08/12/2021 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
08/12/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
08/12/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
08/12/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)
09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
Final Result
02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
02/12/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
02/12/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
06/12/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
07/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
07/12/2021 Ixico PLC (IXI)
07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
07/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
08/12/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
08/12/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
08/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
08/12/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
AGM / EGM
02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)
02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
02/12/2021 Starcrest Education The Belt Road Limited Ord 1p Di (OBOR)
02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
06/12/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
06/12/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
06/12/2021 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
06/12/2021 Emmerson PLC (EML)
06/12/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
06/12/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)
06/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)
08/12/2021 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
08/12/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
08/12/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
08/12/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
08/12/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
08/12/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
08/12/2021 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)
09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)
09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)
Trading Statement
09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
Ex-Dividend
02/12/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
02/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
02/12/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
02/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
02/12/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
02/12/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
02/12/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
02/12/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
02/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
02/12/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
02/12/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
02/12/2021 Record PLC (REC)
02/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
02/12/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
02/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
02/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
02/12/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)
02/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
02/12/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
02/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
02/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
02/12/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
02/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
02/12/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/12/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
02/12/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
02/12/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
02/12/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
02/12/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
02/12/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
02/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
02/12/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
02/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
02/12/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
02/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
02/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
02/12/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
02/12/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
02/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
02/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
03/12/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
03/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
03/12/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
03/12/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
03/12/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
03/12/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
03/12/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
03/12/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
03/12/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
03/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
03/12/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
03/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
03/12/2021 (RNEW)
03/12/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
03/12/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
03/12/2021 Schroder Bsc Social Impact Trust PLC (SBSI)
06/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
06/12/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
07/12/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
