StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company 888 said it would launch a sport betting service in Virginia next after securing a provisional sports betting licence from the Virginia Lottery.
The company will launch SI Sportsbook in Virginia next year in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand.
888 said it had also partnered with Virtual Entertainment Partners, a Virginia-based company with 100% African American female ownership. With
' VEP's [Virtual Entertainment Partners] local expertise, 888 will commit significant contributions to communities across Virginia, specifically minority communities, to drive meaningful value, opportunity, and diversity for Virginians,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.