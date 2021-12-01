StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure debt investment company GCP Infra said it had appointed Andrew Didham as non-executive director to succeed Ian Reeves CBE as chairman in June 2022.
Didham is a United Kingdom resident and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
'A senior executive director with extensive board level experience in the Rothschild Banking group, Andrew was Group Finance Director for 16 years and a member of the group management of the worldwide Rothschild business, comprising investment banking, wealth management, asset management and merchant banking activities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
