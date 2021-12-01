StockMarketWire.com - Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired a business park in Neckartenzlingen, south of Stuttgart, for €34.5 million.

The transaction, which was notarised in September 2021, would be financed using existing cash resources, and reflected an EPRA net initial yield of 5.6%.

The business park was currently 80% let to two tenants in the electronics and communications sectors, at an average rent of €3.84 per sqm.

The asset produced a total annualised rental income of circa €2.2 million and has a weighted average lease expiry of 8.1 years, providing long term cashflows with the opportunity to grow income through a range of asset management opportunities, including 'the leasing of the remaining c. 10,700 sqm of vacant space,' the company said.


