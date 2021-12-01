StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials supplier Brickability reported a surge in first-half profit as revenue nearly trebled thanks to a boost from acquisitions.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose by 120.4% to £11.9 million year-on-year as revenue surged by 197% to £223.5 million.
An interim dividend was proposed of 0.96 pence per share. up from 0.8678 pence.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'confident of the Group delivering performance at least in line with market expectations for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
