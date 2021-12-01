StockMarketWire.com - Communication mobile solutions company Mobile Tornado said its customer in Canada Customer would not be renewing its contract with the company.
'The cancellation of this contract will not impact the Groups results for the year ending 31 December 2021 and the Company expects to provide a year-end trading update in January 2022,' the company said.
The company reported in its half yearly report, announced on 29 September 2021, that it had experienced some churn in the number of licenses from this customer.
'Together with those contracted professional services and support revenues, the customer will account for approximately £500k of group revenue for the financial year 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
