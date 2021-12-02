Interim Result
03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
03/12/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
03/12/2021 (MLI)
03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
06/12/2021 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
07/12/2021 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)
07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
07/12/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
07/12/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
08/12/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
08/12/2021 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
08/12/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
08/12/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)
09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
10/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
14/12/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
14/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)
15/12/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)
15/12/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
16/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
Final Result
06/12/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
07/12/2021 Ixico PLC (IXI)
07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
07/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
07/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
08/12/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
08/12/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
08/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
08/12/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
14/12/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
14/12/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
14/12/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
15/12/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
15/12/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
15/12/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/12/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
16/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
16/12/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
16/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
17/12/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
AGM / EGM
03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
03/12/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
06/12/2021 Emmerson PLC (EML)
06/12/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
06/12/2021 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
06/12/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)
06/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
06/12/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
06/12/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)
08/12/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
08/12/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
08/12/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
08/12/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
08/12/2021 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
08/12/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
08/12/2021 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)
09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)
09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)
10/12/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
10/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
10/12/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
10/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
13/12/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
13/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
13/12/2021 (ROQ)
13/12/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
13/12/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
13/12/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
14/12/2021 MC Mining (MCM)
14/12/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
14/12/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
14/12/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
14/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
14/12/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
14/12/2021 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
14/12/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
14/12/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
14/12/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
14/12/2021 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)
15/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
15/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
15/12/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
15/12/2021 SolGold PLC (SOLG)
15/12/2021 ProPhotonix Limited (DI) (PPIX)
15/12/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
15/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
15/12/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
15/12/2021 Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG)
16/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
16/12/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
16/12/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
16/12/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
16/12/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
16/12/2021 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
16/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
16/12/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
16/12/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
17/12/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
17/12/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
17/12/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
17/12/2021 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
17/12/2021 (THX)
17/12/2021 (MACP)
17/12/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
20/12/2021 Cambium Global Timberland Ltd (TREE)
20/12/2021 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
21/12/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
21/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
21/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
21/12/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
22/12/2021 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
22/12/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
22/12/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
Trading Statement
09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
10/12/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
13/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
14/12/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/12/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
16/12/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
16/12/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
16/12/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
Ex-Dividend
03/12/2021 Schroder Bsc Social Impact Trust PLC (SBSI)
03/12/2021 (RNEW)
03/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
03/12/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
03/12/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
03/12/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
03/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
03/12/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
03/12/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
03/12/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
03/12/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
03/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
03/12/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
03/12/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
03/12/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
03/12/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
06/12/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
06/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
07/12/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
08/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
