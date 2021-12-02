StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said its passenger numbers jumped in Novemebr as the travel sector continued to recover following an easing of lockdowns.

Passenger numbers in November rose 375.7% to about 2.2 million form a year earleir.

The company's load factor rose 7.9% percentage points to 76.1%.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com