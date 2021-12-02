StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP said it had made a final decision to proceed with its plan to unify its corporate structure under its Australian parent company BHP Group Ltd, with the merger expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.
The merger would result in a corporate structure that 'is simpler and more efficient, reduces duplication and streamlines BHP's governance and internal processes,' the company said.
'A unified structure will also improve flexibility for portfolio reshaping to maximise shareholder value over the long-term, including facilitating a simpler separation of the Petroleum business.'
The company said it would retained listings in the UK, US, South Africa and Australia.
'Unification is expected to complete by 31 January 2022 subject to approval by the shareholders of both BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and UK Court sanction of the scheme,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
