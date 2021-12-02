StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa said it had completed the previously announced deal for a minority shareholding buyback of its subsidiary Airtel Networks.
The total consideration for the 8.22% stake, acquired under the buyback is NGN 61bn, equivalent to $147 million.
Airtel Africa now held 99.96% ownership over its largest subsidiary.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
