StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa said it had completed the previously announced deal for a minority shareholding buyback of its subsidiary Airtel Networks.

The total consideration for the 8.22% stake, acquired under the buyback is NGN 61bn, equivalent to $147 million.

Airtel Africa now held 99.96% ownership over its largest subsidiary.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com