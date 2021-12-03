StockMarketWire.com - Petropavlovsk said the a court had ruled in favour of the company, dismissing the a claim by JSC Uzhuralzoloto seeking to stop the company's sale of its 29.9% stake in IRC Limited to Stocken.
JSC Uzhuralzoloto had alleged that the completion of the Stocken transaction prior to a general meeting of its shareholders would represent a breach of the directors' duties.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
