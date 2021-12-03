StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining touted progress on plans to spin-off Aclara Resources with latter pricing its initial public offering ahead of its public market debut in Canada next week.

Aclara Resources priced its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares at a price of C$1.70 per share to raise C$59.5 million.

The market capitalisation of Aclara immediately following completion of the Aclara IPO would be C$276.4 million based on the offering price.

Aclara would be an independent company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ARA".

The Aclara shares were expected to commence trading on the TSX at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on 10 December 2021.




