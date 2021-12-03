StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company TR Property Investment Trust reported a rise in net asset value return that topped that of its benchmark as income continued to recovery from pandemic impact.
For the half year ended 30 September, net asset value total return was 15.6%, 4.6% ahead of the benchmark total return of 11.0%.
Net asset value per share rose 13.5% to 474.34 pence from 417.97 pence at 31 March.
'The period saw the continuation of the broad post vaccine recovery across all economies. However, the rebound continues to be unequal across the real estate landscape,' the company said.
'A good set of results in challenging market conditions. A share price total return of over 22% and an increase in the Interim dividend, reflecting our confidence that income will return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 18 months,' it added.
