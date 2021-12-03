StockMarketWire.com - Mind Gym swung to a first-half profit as revenue recovery to top pre-Covid levels.
The company also announced the appointment of Dominic Neary as chief financial officer, starting 1 January 2022.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit of £17,000 compared with a loss of £2.0 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 67% to £24.1 million
'We expect revenues to continue to increase on pre-COVID levels as we maintain our investment strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable growth with our first new digital product, Performa launching in Q4 FY22 and our new digital platform, DXP, which is in the middle of Beta trials, to be launched in FY23,' the company said.
'Our expectations for the full year therefore remain broadly unchanged.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
