StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additives manufacturer Anpario confirmed that it had been granted a UK patent for its Orego-Stim product that seeks to reduce antimicrobial resistance.
'The inhibition effects of the Orego-Stim on antimicrobial resistance means that those 'highest priority and critically important' antibiotics commonly used in human and animal medicine, such as cephalosporins can be safeguarded for future use,' the company said.
'It is hoped that the UK patent will provide a tax benefit to the group via the UK Patent Box scheme which allows companies to apply a lower rate of corporation tax to profits attributable to qualifying patents,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
