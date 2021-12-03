StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration company Mila Resources said it had commenced drilling at the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia.
Mila had commenced a 13,500 meter drill campaign with the objective of expanding the JORC resource in the southern area of the project totalling 11,100m, as well as exploring the other two northern targets by drilling an additional 2,400 meters.
The company is also set to survey 11,100 meters of drilling and electromagnetic surveying to increase maiden resource at the Coffey deposit.
The 11 completed drill holes of 1,755.9 meters completed at Coffey would 'further define the quality and continuation of the mineralisation both up and down dip, as well as along-strike to the southeast,' the company said.
Results from the sample of completed holes were expected in the coming weeks, it added. The Coffey resource was estimated by the project vendor in late 2020, incorporating 12 RC drill holes totalling 2,160m.
